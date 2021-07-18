Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mukhtar scores fastest hat trick in MLS history

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 10:53
Mukhtar scores fastest hat trick in MLS history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals within a six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history. C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the 39th minute with a putback off the rebound of Randall Leal's shot off the post. Brian Anunga capped the scoring in the 62nd.

The Fire (3-8-2) went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Ignacio Aliseda scored a tap-in for Chicago in the 47th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days