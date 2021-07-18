Mukhtar has fast hat trick, Nashville beats 10-man Fire 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals in an early six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history.

C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the 39th minute with a putback off the rebound of Randall Leal’s shot off the post. Brian Anunga capped the scoring in the 62nd.

The Fire (3-8-2) went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Ignacio Aliseda scored for Chicago in the 47th minute.

ORLANDO CITY 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore returned to action with a goal and Toronto FC — playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 — tied Orlando City 1-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore’s 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated five minutes later by Nani’s tying penalty kick.

Altidore came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. He last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas.

Toronto (2-8-3) played its first game at BMO Field since Sept. 1 and the first with fans in the stands since March 7, 2020.

Orlando is 6-3-4.

CF MONTREAL 5, FC CINCINNATI 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati in its return to Canada.

Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Hamdi tied it in the 74th and netted the winner in the 87th.

Toye and Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal in the first half.

Brenner scored twice for Cincinnati (3-6-3) and Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also connected.

TIMBERS 1, FC DALLAS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 84th minute and Portland beat FC Dallasbefore the first capacity crowd of the season at Providence Park.

Ebobisse’s goal was the 300th for the Timbers (5-6-1) at their downtown stadium. It came on a night when the Timbers were allowed a full crowd for the first time since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Clark made three saves to help Portland snap a two-game losing streak.

Dallas is 2-6-5.

REVOLUTION 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and Eastern Conference-leading New England beat Atlanta to snap a three-game winless streak.

Brad Knighton had five saves for New England (8-3-3).

Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in eight games.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake.

LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row for the first time since 2019.

Diego Rossi opened the scoring for Los Angeles in the 10th minute. Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).

WHITECAPS 2, LA GALAXY 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and Vancouver beat Los Angeles to ended an eight-game winless streak.

Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White. Caicedo tied it in the 48th.

Rayan Raveloson scored for the Galaxy (8-6-0) in the fifth minute.

UNION 2, D.C. UNITED 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 83rd minute to lift Philadelphia past D.C. United.

Sergio Santos also scored for the Union (6-3-5). Yamil Asad converted a penalty kick for United (5-7-1).

The game was stopped in the 87th minute for a weather delay.

EARTHQUAKES 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored to help Colorado tie San Jose.

The 19-year-old Bassett ripped a left-footer from the top of the area through traffic and into the net to tie it in the 53rd minute. The Rapids (6-3-3) are unbeaten in their last three games and have just one loss in their last six.

Javier López scored for San Jose (3-7-3). The Earthquakes are winless in nine games.

CREW 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free-kick goal of the season to help Columbus beat New York City FC.

Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free-kick goals.

Darlington Nagbe also scored for Columbus (5-3-5). Jesús Medina scored for NYC (5-5-2).