Altidore scores, Toronto ties Orlando City in return home

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 09:54
TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore returned to action with a goal and Toronto FC — playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 — tied Orlando City 1-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore’s 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated five minutes later by Nani's tying penalty kick.

Altidore came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. He last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas.

Video review convinced referee Marcos de Oliveira to point to the spot after goalkeeper Alex Bono took out Orlando’s Benji Michel. Bono was left exposed after Brazilian fullback Auro misread a long high ball, allowing the Orlando attacker to go in alone. Bono got a hand to Nani’s penalty kick but could not stop it.

It marked the first game at BMO Field for Toronto (2-8-3) since Sept. 1 and the first with fans in the stands since March 7, 2020.

Orlando is 6-3-4.

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:34 GMT+08:00

