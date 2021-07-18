Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1

|Orlando City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Toronto FC, Altidore, 2 (Morrow), 72nd minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 7 (penalty kick), 77th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva.
Yellow Cards_Schlegel, Orlando City, 68th; Bono, Toronto FC, 76th; Perea, Orlando City, 79th; Bradley, Toronto FC, 84th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Cory Richardson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Craig Lowry.
___
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Joey Dezart, 90th+2), Jhegson Mendez (Andres Perea, 14th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Oriol Rosell, 81st); Tesho Akindele (Chris Mueller, 46th), Benji Michel (Alexander Alvarado, 90th+2).
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo (Patrick Mullins, 90th+1); Dom Dwyer (Jozy Altidore, 64th).