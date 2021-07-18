Alexa
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 09:53
Orlando City 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Toronto FC, Altidore, 2 (Morrow), 72nd minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 7 (penalty kick), 77th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva.

Yellow Cards_Schlegel, Orlando City, 68th; Bono, Toronto FC, 76th; Perea, Orlando City, 79th; Bradley, Toronto FC, 84th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Cory Richardson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Craig Lowry.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Joey Dezart, 90th+2), Jhegson Mendez (Andres Perea, 14th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Oriol Rosell, 81st); Tesho Akindele (Chris Mueller, 46th), Benji Michel (Alexander Alvarado, 90th+2).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo (Patrick Mullins, 90th+1); Dom Dwyer (Jozy Altidore, 64th).

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:34 GMT+08:00

