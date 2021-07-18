Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC 0 1 — 1 Columbus 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Columbus, Nagbe, 1 (Santos), 45th+3 minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Medina, 6 (Castellanos), 47th; 3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 5, 62nd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Abdul-Salaam, Columbus, 9th; Chanot, New York City FC, 31st; Medina, New York City FC, 34th; Hairston, Columbus, 37th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 39th; Thorarinsson, New York City FC, 51st; Santos, Columbus, 77th; Francis, Columbus, 79th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Claudio Badea, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 66th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Alfredo Morales, 66th), Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri, 65th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Santiago Rodriguez, 82nd); Valentin Castellanos, Thiago.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Waylon Francis, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Alexandru Matan (Erik Hurtado, 58th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Isaiah Parente, 84th); Miguel Berry (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 64th), Marlon Hairston (Perry Kitchen, 82nd).