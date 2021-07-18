Taiwan welcomes upcoming Slovakian delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (July 17) said it welcomes the arrival of the Slovakian delegation in September.

The ministry said it is glad to see relations between the two countries have deepened significantly since they began bolstering ties in 2003, adding that bilateral cooperation has expanded across multiple industries, according to a ministry press release. MOFA said it will continue to work together with other Taiwan government ministries and committees, in addition to private enterprises, to develop closer and mutually beneficial relations with Slovakia.

MOFA also described the Central European country’s planned donation of 10,000 vaccine doses as an embodiment of the spirit that “no one is safe until everyone is safe,” per the press release. It said it was thankful for Slovakia’s friendship and concern for Taiwan.

The EU announced on Saturday that a Slovakian delegation is expected to visit Taiwan in September. The group, which is the largest and highest-level of its kind between the two countries, will be led by Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek and include officials and business representatives.