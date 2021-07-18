Bou, Knighton help Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

New England (8-3-3), the Eastern Conference’s points leader with 27, snapped a three-game winless streak. The Revolution, who had conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games, had their first shutout since May 29, a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

Adam Buksa slid near the penalty spot to win control of a ball by Wilfrid Kaptoum, got up an and tapped it to Bou for rolling finish to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Brad Knighton had five saves, including an acrobatic stop in the 14th minute, for New England. The 36-year-old — starting in place of Matt Turner, who is with the U.S. national team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup — had his first shutout since 2018.

Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in its last eight games, dating to a 1-0 victory over Montreal on May 15.

Bou has scored a goal in six of the last seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports