Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bou, Knighton help Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 07:04
Bou, Knighton help Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

New England (8-3-3), the Eastern Conference’s points leader with 27, snapped a three-game winless streak. The Revolution, who had conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games, had their first shutout since May 29, a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

Adam Buksa slid near the penalty spot to win control of a ball by Wilfrid Kaptoum, got up an and tapped it to Bou for rolling finish to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Brad Knighton had five saves, including an acrobatic stop in the 14th minute, for New England. The 36-year-old — starting in place of Matt Turner, who is with the U.S. national team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup — had his first shutout since 2018.

Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in its last eight games, dating to a 1-0 victory over Montreal on May 15.

Bou has scored a goal in six of the last seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan