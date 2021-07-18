Al Ahly wins back-to-back African Champions League titles

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Al Ahly of Egypt won a second straight African Champions League by beating 10-man Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

All the goals came in the second half and after Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane was sent off for a second yellow card just before halftime.

Mohamed Sherif swept a shot high into the net for the opening goal in the 53rd minute. Sherif's back heel set up Mohamed Magdy for 2-0 11 minutes later. Amr El Solia made it three.

Al Ahly's South African coach Pitso Mosimane led his team to a second title having been appointed only last September. Al Ahly won last year's Champions League a month after Mosimane joined.

Saturday's win also extended Al Ahly's reign as Africa's most successful club with 10 Champions League titles, five better than Egypt rival Zamalek.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports