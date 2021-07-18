Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Padres reinstate pitchers Blake Snell, Drew Pomeranz

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 06:25
Padres reinstate pitchers Blake Snell, Drew Pomeranz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres reinstated left-handers Blake Snell and Drew Pomeranz from the injured list before Saturday night's game at Washington.

Snell was scheduled to start for the Padres. He missed his last start and went on the 10-day IL with gastroenteritis, an infection and inflammation in the digestive system.

He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA in his first season with San Diego.

Pomeranz was on the 10-day IL with forearm inflammation. The reliever has a 1.59 ERA in 18 appearances.

The Padres optioned right-hander James Norwood to Triple-A El Paso.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan