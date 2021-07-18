Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 05:01
Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.

The Coyotes sent Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks for 23-year-old goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. It was completed before and announced after the trade freeze.

Arizona also acquired forward Andrew Ladd and three future draft picks from New York in a move that gives the Islanders salary cap space.

The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper from the Kraken.

Hill is a restricted free agent with 49 games of NHL experience.

“Adin is an extremely competitive and athletic goaltender and he has played a significant amount of professional hockey games despite being only 25 years old,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. “We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities. We look forward to having him in San Jose and being part of our goaltending unit.”

The 35-year-old Ladd has 249 goals and 289 assists in 950 career NHL games with Carolina, Chicago, Atlanta, Vegas and the Islanders. The Coyotes also received a 2021 second round draft pick, a conditional second round pick in 2022 and a conditional third round pick in 2023.

Protected lists for the expansion draft were due Saturday afternoon, and Seattle announces its picks Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan