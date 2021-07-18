Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama hospital sending COVID-19 vaccination team to Peru

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 02:35
Alabama hospital sending COVID-19 vaccination team to Peru

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama hospital that vaccinated thousands of people against COVID-19 plans to send a team to do immunizations in Peru, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

USA Health said more than 20 volunteers will travel to the country's Cusco region. CerviCusco, a nongovernmental agency in Peru, sought the assistance, the health system said in a statement.

“Our plan is to travel to Peru in mid-August, establish processes and protocols for safe and efficient vaccine distribution in the region with a goal of providing 5,000 doses to the people of Peru," said Natalie Fox, assistant administrator and chief nursing officer for USA Health Physicians Group.

USA Health has provided more than 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the Gulf Coast, including at mass clinics where more than 2,200 people received injections daily.

To raise money for expenses, Mobile-based Synergy Laboratories is matching up to $10,000 in donations to the USA Health outreach campaign.

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan