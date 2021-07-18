Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spezia announces more coronavirus cases, tally up to 8

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 01:58
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, A Spezia soccer team shirt during the Italian Series A match against Roma at the Rome Olympic...

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, A Spezia soccer team shirt during the Italian Series A match against Roma at the Rome Olympic...

BOLZANO, Italy (AP) — Spezia’s turbulent week went from bad to worse as it announced on Saturday that six more players have contracted the coronavirus.

That is in addition to the player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Spezia started preseason training at the beginning of the week but the American-owned Italian club has had to suspend all sporting activities and the whole group will remain in self-isolation.

A staff member is also infected.

The news comes a day after Spezia was hit with a two-year transfer ban by FIFA because the previous owners broke transfer rules years before the sale of the team when recruiting young players from Africa.

Spezia said the allegations date from 2013 to 2018, and the ongoing FIFA investigation was “not properly disclosed” when the Platek family bought the club in February during its first season in the top league.

The club pledged to appeal against the ban on registering new players — with the ban starting in January 2022 — and paying FIFA a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs ($544,000).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan