By Associated Press
2021/07/18 02:07
Hurricane Felicia strong Cat 4 storm, but no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia grew into a strong Category 4 storm on Saturday far out in the Pacific, but forecasters listed no threat to land.

The compact hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It was centered about 1,120 miles (1,800 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and was pushing west at 8 mph (13 kph).

The forecast track would have the storm veering a little toward the northwest, then back toward the southwest in coming days, while starting to weaken by Monday and fading later in the week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Seven-E formed closer to Mexico, but forecasters said that storm too was unlikely to pose any threat to land.

It was centered about 425 miles (680 kilometers) south of the Baja Peninsula and was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:37 GMT+08:00

