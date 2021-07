CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The British and Irish Lions beat the Stormers 49-3 in the last warmup game before the tests.

___

British and Irish Lions 49 (Adam Beard, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, Jack Conan, Zander Fagerson, Louis Rees-Zammit, Sam Simmonds tries; Marcus Smith 7 conversions), Stormers 3 (Tim Swiel penalty). HT: 21-3