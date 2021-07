CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Argentina beat Wales 33-11 in the second test at Principality Stadium and won the series 1-0.

Argentina 33 (Matias Moroni, Tomas Cubelli, Pablo Matera tries; Nicolas Sanchez 3 conversions, 4 penalties), Wales 11 (Owen Lane try; Jarrod Evans 2 penalties). HT: 17-8