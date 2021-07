Saturday At International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $466,870 Surface: Grass NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Alexander Bublik (1), Kazakhstan, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, walkover.

Jack Sock and William Blumberg, United States, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 7-6 (0), 6-3.