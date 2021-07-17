Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 3 1 16 14 6
Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11
Portland 5 3 1 16 14 6
Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8
Chicago 4 4 2 14 8 14
Gotham FC 3 1 4 13 7 3
Houston 4 4 1 13 11 10
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Reign FC 3 5 1 10 7 10
Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 9

Louisville 1, Orlando 1, tie

Saturday, July 10

Washington 2, North Carolina 0

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC 0, Portland 0, tie

Chicago 2, Houston 1

Reign FC 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan