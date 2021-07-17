NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|1
|16
|14
|6
|Orlando
|4
|2
|4
|16
|13
|11
|Portland
|5
|3
|1
|16
|14
|6
|Washington
|4
|2
|3
|15
|10
|8
|Chicago
|4
|4
|2
|14
|8
|14
|Gotham FC
|3
|1
|4
|13
|7
|3
|Houston
|4
|4
|1
|13
|11
|10
|Louisville
|3
|4
|2
|11
|7
|13
|Reign FC
|3
|5
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Louisville 1, Orlando 1, tie
Washington 2, North Carolina 0
Gotham FC 0, Portland 0, tie
Chicago 2, Houston 1
Reign FC 2, Kansas City 0
Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.
Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.