Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 56 36 .609 _ _ 5-5 W-1 28-19 28-17
Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 _ 7-3 W-1 28-17 26-20
Toronto 46 42 .523 8 5-5 W-2 20-20 26-22
New York 46 44 .511 9 5-5 L-2 23-23 23-21
Baltimore 28 62 .311 27 23½ 2-8 L-5 13-30 15-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 54 36 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-1 31-15 23-21
Cleveland 45 43 .511 8 3-7 L-1 24-19 21-24
Detroit 41 51 .446 14 11½ 5-5 W-1 22-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 51 .433 15 12½ 6-4 L-1 22-25 17-26
Kansas City 37 53 .411 17 14½ 4-6 W-1 22-22 15-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 36 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-2 29-19 27-17
Oakland 53 40 .570 _ 5-5 W-3 28-22 25-18
Seattle 49 43 .533 7 6-4 W-1 29-20 20-23
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 10 6-4 L-1 26-21 19-24
Texas 35 56 .385 20½ 17 3-7 L-3 22-25 13-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 41 .534 _ _ 5-5 L-2 28-14 19-27
Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3 7 6-4 L-1 25-17 20-28
Atlanta 44 46 .489 4 8 5-5 L-2 24-23 20-23
Washington 42 48 .467 6 10 2-8 L-5 24-23 18-25
Miami 40 51 .440 12½ 5-5 W-1 22-21 18-30
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-21 27-18
Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5 7-3 L-1 23-21 25-22
Chicago 45 46 .495 8 3-7 W-1 28-17 17-29
St. Louis 44 47 .484 9 4-6 L-1 23-19 21-28
Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18 17½ 6-4 W-2 20-25 15-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 58 32 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-5 30-13 28-19
Los Angeles 57 35 .620 2 _ 6-4 W-3 30-14 27-21
San Diego 54 40 .574 6 _ 5-5 W-1 33-19 21-21
Colorado 40 52 .435 19 13 5-5 L-1 31-18 9-34
Arizona 26 67 .280 33½ 27½ 3-7 L-3 15-29 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan