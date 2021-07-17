All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-19
|28-17
|Tampa Bay
|54
|37
|.593
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-17
|26-20
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|20-20
|26-22
|New York
|46
|44
|.511
|9
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|23-23
|23-21
|Baltimore
|28
|62
|.311
|27
|23½
|2-8
|L-5
|13-30
|15-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|31-15
|23-21
|Cleveland
|45
|43
|.511
|8
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|24-19
|21-24
|Detroit
|41
|51
|.446
|14
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|39
|51
|.433
|15
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-25
|17-26
|Kansas City
|37
|53
|.411
|17
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-22
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|29-19
|27-17
|Oakland
|53
|40
|.570
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|28-22
|25-18
|Seattle
|49
|43
|.533
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|10
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|26-21
|19-24
|Texas
|35
|56
|.385
|20½
|17
|3-7
|L-3
|22-25
|13-31
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|41
|.534
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|28-14
|19-27
|Philadelphia
|45
|45
|.500
|3
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|25-17
|20-28
|Atlanta
|44
|46
|.489
|4
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|24-23
|20-23
|Washington
|42
|48
|.467
|6
|10
|2-8
|L-5
|24-23
|18-25
|Miami
|40
|51
|.440
|8½
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-21
|18-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-21
|27-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|23-21
|25-22
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|8
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-17
|17-29
|St. Louis
|44
|47
|.484
|9
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-19
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|35
|56
|.385
|18
|17½
|6-4
|W-2
|20-25
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|58
|32
|.644
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|30-13
|28-19
|Los Angeles
|57
|35
|.620
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|30-14
|27-21
|San Diego
|54
|40
|.574
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|33-19
|21-21
|Colorado
|40
|52
|.435
|19
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|31-18
|9-34
|Arizona
|26
|67
|.280
|33½
|27½
|3-7
|L-3
|15-29
|11-38
___
Toronto 10, Texas 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
San Diego 24, Washington 8
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.