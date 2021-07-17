Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 56 36 .609 _
Tampa Bay 54 37 .593
Toronto 46 42 .523 8
New York 46 44 .511 9
Baltimore 28 62 .311 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 36 .600 _
Cleveland 45 43 .511 8
Detroit 41 51 .446 14
Minnesota 39 51 .433 15
Kansas City 37 53 .411 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 36 .609 _
Oakland 53 40 .570
Seattle 49 43 .533 7
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 10
Texas 35 56 .385 20½

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

