Saturday At Europe Tennis Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina Bara, Romania, walkover.

Championship

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.