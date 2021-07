Saturday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, walkover.

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Fabrice Martin (3), France, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.