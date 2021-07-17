Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian military aircraft help fight wildfires in Siberia

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 21:11
In this grab taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an air view of smoke from a forest fire in the republic of Sakha...

In this grab taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an air view of smoke from a forest fire in the republic of Sakha...

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has used its heavy-lift transport planes to help douse wildfires in Siberia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

It said that the crew of Il-76 military transport planes dropped 336 metric tons (370 tons) of water on blazes in Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia over the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that military helicopters also dropped water to extinguish fires and carried firefighters.

The regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry's in Sakha-Yakutia said more than 2,000 of its personnel were battling the wildfires.

The Russian state agency responsible for fighting forest fires, Avialesookhrana, said that more than 300 fires had engulfed about 857,000 hectares (over 2.1 million acres).

It noted that Sakha-Yakutia was the worst affected, with 123 fires covering more than 725,700 hectares (around 1.8 million acres).

Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan