Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;28;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;15;81%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasing clouds;40;33;Mostly sunny;40;34;NE;14;38%;31%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;41;25;Sunny and hot;42;25;WNW;12;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;ENE;16;43%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;14;72%;11%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;S;7;60%;70%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Windy this afternoon;37;24;Sunny and very warm;39;25;SSE;14;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;29;16;Clouds and sun;26;13;NE;14;49%;27%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;22;7;Sunny and cool;16;4;S;13;46%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SW;12;52%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;16;12;Milder, p.m. showers;17;12;NW;18;83%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;29;Hazy sun and hot;48;31;N;10;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;34;23;SSW;10;59%;12%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;24;20;WSW;16;83%;77%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;34;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;WSW;14;77%;90%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;Breezy in the a.m.;27;22;WSW;19;67%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Morning downpours;28;23;A t-storm around;30;23;ESE;6;78%;76%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;24;18;A shower and t-storm;28;19;E;7;75%;85%;7

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NNW;12;65%;26%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A quick shower;19;12;A t-storm around;18;12;SE;11;70%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;S;6;37%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A shower and t-storm;29;19;NNW;22;66%;82%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;NNW;8;79%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;ESE;9;45%;4%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;30;19;A shower and t-storm;31;18;N;9;68%;79%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with sunshine;12;7;Partly sunny;13;2;SW;18;52%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;32;17;Mainly cloudy;29;17;SE;11;33%;29%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;NE;12;74%;77%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NNE;10;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunshine, pleasant;21;12;NW;11;64%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSE;6;66%;71%;12

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;12;74%;80%;4

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;23;19;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;ENE;10;61%;11%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. shower;31;28;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;WSW;19;72%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;WNW;18;56%;9%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, nice;30;26;Partial sunshine;30;26;WNW;13;74%;25%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm around;36;26;S;13;52%;47%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;25;64%;9%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;37;29;Rain and a t-storm;33;26;NE;10;85%;94%;5

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;17;Mostly sunny;34;18;S;10;33%;4%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;11;77%;78%;7

Dili, East Timor;A brief p.m. shower;35;22;High clouds;32;22;SSE;8;60%;2%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;21;14;E;12;79%;22%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;38;25;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;NE;13;18%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;WSW;22;54%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;NW;7;70%;87%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;6;SE;10;31%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;14;70%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and breezy;26;13;NW;24;64%;27%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;33;26;Cloudy, a downpour;32;26;WSW;16;81%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;ENE;17;81%;87%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;ENE;29;55%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A heavy thunderstorm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;SW;8;84%;83%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;ESE;16;59%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;31;23;Humid;31;23;NE;19;70%;3%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;11;63%;30%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;39;31;High clouds;35;32;SSE;12;51%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Plenty of sun;15;4;NNE;11;26%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;22;Sunny and very hot;38;22;N;14;13%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Strong winds;33;29;W;40;64%;37%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;26;21;SE;7;87%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;37;28;Clouds and sun;35;28;S;24;40%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Very warm;27;21;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;20;SW;9;50%;77%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;NNE;21;65%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;29;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SW;10;56%;26%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;An afternoon shower;34;28;S;10;73%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun, nice;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;NNE;8;64%;34%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;17;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;E;10;39%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Warmer;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;SW;9;76%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;15;72%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and delightful;27;17;NW;16;63%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;NNE;8;54%;13%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;30;20;Partly sunny;30;21;S;10;53%;10%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Periods of sun;26;20;SSW;10;72%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;Sunny and very hot;37;21;NNE;9;23%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;29;A morning shower;32;29;WNW;17;67%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NNE;6;76%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;15;76%;87%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;14;9;Partly sunny;13;9;NNW;13;72%;43%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SE;10;57%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;29;27;A morning shower;30;27;E;14;66%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm, very warm;32;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;NW;9;77%;88%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;24;An afternoon shower;29;25;SSW;25;69%;77%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;9;Strong winds, cloudy;12;7;SSW;40;54%;26%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NNE;3;65%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;31;21;Warm with some sun;30;22;W;8;47%;36%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain;30;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;27;W;16;88%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;23;11;Clouds and sun;23;12;E;10;57%;27%;8

New York, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;23;A shower and t-storm;28;21;WSW;13;76%;70%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;37;24;WNW;12;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;20;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;NNE;12;85%;100%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;33;25;Decreasing clouds;34;24;WSW;11;57%;33%;6

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Not as warm;23;11;NNE;10;38%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;25;16;A shower in the p.m.;25;17;NW;10;67%;67%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;28;26;ESE;21;76%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NE;10;83%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;ENE;9;79%;91%;9

Paris, France;Clearing and warmer;24;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NE;14;60%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;17;12;Brief a.m. showers;18;11;N;14;65%;86%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;27;Inc. clouds;31;27;WSW;16;74%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Humid;32;24;SE;18;72%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;36;23;ESE;11;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;23;17;Periods of sun;24;16;NW;10;70%;30%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;NW;9;70%;79%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;S;12;60%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;W;9;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;25;21;A morning shower;27;21;S;12;79%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Low clouds;14;10;SW;9;76%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Abundant sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;NW;12;50%;18%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Lots of sun, humid;25;19;A p.m. shower or two;25;19;SW;12;77%;86%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;41;30;A strong t-storm;39;31;E;17;38%;64%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;20;N;11;60%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Sunny and very warm;30;17;SW;12;48%;43%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;20;14;WSW;17;63%;14%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;20;A shower and t-storm;26;19;ENE;14;73%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;31;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;ESE;23;79%;84%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A t-storm around;26;16;NE;7;87%;42%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;22;16;Mostly cloudy, cool;20;14;WSW;13;45%;6%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;16;0;Plenty of sun;20;-1;SE;5;31%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;N;14;79%;77%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Sunny and nice;29;16;NW;14;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clearing;22;13;Mostly sunny;24;12;NNE;10;58%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;33;24;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;8;72%;69%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;32;27;Some sun, warm, nice;32;27;ESE;20;59%;27%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;32;26;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;SSE;13;72%;42%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;31;17;A shower and t-storm;32;16;SSE;18;53%;77%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;27;A couple of showers;30;27;E;21;71%;84%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;28;19;Plenty of sun;23;13;NNW;12;46%;42%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy;15;11;Sunny and breezy;18;7;WSW;25;53%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;37;28;Hotter;39;28;E;14;39%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and nice;25;16;Sunny and nice;26;17;NW;15;66%;29%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;34;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;ENE;10;29%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;33;19;Sunny and very hot;36;22;NNE;10;39%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;36;26;W;13;20%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;33;25;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;N;11;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;34;21;A shower and t-storm;28;20;ENE;8;68%;70%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;32;23;Sunshine and humid;32;24;S;14;69%;2%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain;21;18;Warmer;24;19;NNW;9;72%;53%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Sunny and nice;28;23;W;16;60%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;30;23;Increasingly windy;32;23;WNW;30;34%;9%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly cloudy;29;16;E;10;46%;22%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Turning sunny, nice;24;14;SE;8;51%;10%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;26;19;A thunderstorm;25;18;NW;12;80%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;W;8;63%;79%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;21;18;A shower and t-storm;26;16;WNW;10;81%;71%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Humid;30;20;A shower and t-storm;26;15;NW;16;75%;63%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;15;12;A little rain;14;10;SW;27;88%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;31;25;Downpours;31;25;SW;11;82%;86%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;19;A stray thunderstorm;33;21;NNE;7;38%;43%;11

_____

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:30 GMT+08:00

