Taiwan allows combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in case of allergies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If a first AstraZeneca shot produces allergies in a patient, he can ask to be inoculated with a Moderna jab 10 weeks later, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 17).

Medical authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) have on the whole warned against combining different types of COVID-19 vaccines, but some shots have produced negative side effects, including skin rashes.

If the vaccine brand most common in Taiwan, AstraZeneca, caused allergic reactions, patients could visit the clinic for a Moderna shot 10 weeks later, but only with notes from a doctor registering evidence of the problem, CNA reported.

The opposite would eventually also become possible, with patients suffering unpleasant side effects from a first Moderna shot allowed to request another brand for their second dose.

The CECC was reportedly still conducting tests to see how a combination of the two brands worked before deciding whether or not to allow its wider use. In the case of an approval, the coverage of vaccinations would improve faster, officials said.

At present, 4.9 million people or 20% of the population had received at least one COVID jab, but the difficult supply of vaccine doses was slowing down the government’s inoculation campaign.

