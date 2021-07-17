Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan allows combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in case of allergies

Patients need to present note from doctor detailing the problem

  1567
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/17 20:35
Patients suffering under the side effects of an AstraZeneca shot might receive a Moderna jab as their second dose.

Patients suffering under the side effects of an AstraZeneca shot might receive a Moderna jab as their second dose. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If a first AstraZeneca shot produces allergies in a patient, he can ask to be inoculated with a Moderna jab 10 weeks later, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 17).

Medical authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) have on the whole warned against combining different types of COVID-19 vaccines, but some shots have produced negative side effects, including skin rashes.

If the vaccine brand most common in Taiwan, AstraZeneca, caused allergic reactions, patients could visit the clinic for a Moderna shot 10 weeks later, but only with notes from a doctor registering evidence of the problem, CNA reported.

The opposite would eventually also become possible, with patients suffering unpleasant side effects from a first Moderna shot allowed to request another brand for their second dose.

The CECC was reportedly still conducting tests to see how a combination of the two brands worked before deciding whether or not to allow its wider use. In the case of an approval, the coverage of vaccinations would improve faster, officials said.

At present, 4.9 million people or 20% of the population had received at least one COVID jab, but the difficult supply of vaccine doses was slowing down the government’s inoculation campaign.
vaccines
vaccinations
AstraZeneca
Moderna
CECC
COVID-19
side effects
allergies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei battles COVID in commercial area under main railway station
Taipei battles COVID in commercial area under main railway station
2021/07/17 17:05
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
2021/07/17 17:04
Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark
Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark
2021/07/17 16:02
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
2021/07/17 15:00
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/07/17 14:24

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan