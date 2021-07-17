Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 killed in helicopter crash in Ukraine

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 19:46
2 killed in helicopter crash in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crashed in Ukraine on Saturday, killing both crew members, officials said.

The Mi-2 helicopter crashed and caught fire near the village of Zaive in the southern Mykolaiv region, 435 kilometers (270 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Emergencies Service said.

The helicopter was operated by Meridian-Avia-Agro, a private company offering aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

The Mi-2 is a small Soviet-designed helicopter that has remained in service in the former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan