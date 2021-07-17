Taiwan's I-Mei Foods tackles nutritional deficiencies with new ready-to-eat meals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To tap into healthy eating trends, a Taiwan food manufacturer on Saturday (July 17) rolled out a number of revolutionary and healthy ready-to-eat meals, with a wider variety of vegetables and relatively smaller portions of starchy foods like rice and pasta.

I-Mei Foods said raising the proportion of vegetables to 75% would tackle the issue of nutritional deficiencies among ready-to-eat meals. This problem has been exacerbated during the pandemic as many people find it difficult to stick to a balanced diet while undergoing either home quarantine or lockdown.

The fried rice and pasta dishes contain far more vegetables than usual, as I-Mei's brand-new, ready-to-eat meals are designed to offer more nutrition without compromising the great taste.

"We use only pesticide-free rice and nitrite-free ham in this new product line," the company said.

The healthy meals come in six different flavors, including shrimp with rice for seafood lovers, ham with rice, shrimp with fusilli, shrimp with macaroni, ham with fusilli, and ham with macaroni. On the occasion of Saturday's launch, the company said in a Facebook post that vegan versions would soon be unveiled.



