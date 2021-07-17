New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk praises Taiwan in first Facebook post

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In her first Facebook post since assuming the office of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk expressed excitement Saturday (July 17) at returning to a vibrant democracy.

Oudkirk assumed office last Thursday (July 15), though she was spending 14 days in quarantine to be followed by seven days of self-health monitoring before she can move to the AIT building in Taipei City’s Neihu District.

On Facebook, AIT’s first woman director mentioned how she lived in Taipei from 1992 to 1994, working at its old offices, though she visited the new building during a trip two years ago as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

“Things have changed a lot!” Oudkirk wrote. “But what hasn’t changed is the warm friendliness of the Taiwan people, and my excitement at being here, in such a vibrant democracy.” Commenting on the view from her quarantine location, she said “Taiwan looks lovely – lush and green.”

