Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 17:56
A youth dives into a drainage ditch alongside an unfinished, abandoned highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Residents directed t...
Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr River in Schuld, Germany, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before, the river flowed over its banks aft...
Lebanese soldiers hide from stones behind protective shields as they clash with supporters of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon,...
A Kashmiri man inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces ...
A man on crutches walks past people carrying corn flour sacks distributed by World Food Program outside at a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, ...
A plainclothes officer pursues looters at a shopping center in the Soweto township of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday July 13, 2021. Rioting in...
Children are evacuated from a burning building in downtown Durban, South Africa, Tuesday July 13, 2021, as ongoing violence continues. South Africa's ...
Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration over high prices, food shortages and power outages, while some people a...
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus travel in a bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Coronavirus patients receive treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Infections in the country have surged to record highs a...
A woman receives calls at the National Center for Security Operations, at the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, days before the annual hajj pil...
A woman stands outside while cleaning mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flood...
People walk on salt flats in Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley, in southeastern California's M...
People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan Thursday, July 15, 2021. Aug. 6, 2021, marks ...
Fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley Stadium...
Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif., Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
People visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse, as they gather for a multi-faith vigil near t...
People walk past the Petion-Ville market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

JULY 10 - 16, 2021

From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-07-18 07:28 GMT+08:00

