Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

A woman receives calls at the National Center for Security Operations, at the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, days before the annual hajj pilgrimage, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The pilgrimage to Mecca required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it, used to draw more than 2 million people. But for a second straight year it has been curtailed due to the coronavirus with only vaccinated people in Saudi Arabia able to participate. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)