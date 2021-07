Saturday At TK Sparta Praha Prague Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Greet Minnen (9), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Storm Sanders (2), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.