Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since travel restrictions are being gradually lifted passengers in a vehicle with family members who live together may eat and drink in the car.

People have been allowed to travel to listed outdoor areas, including national scenic parks and leisure farms, since Tuesday (July 13) because the number of daily domestic COVID-19 infections has mostly stayed stable or declined since July 11.

The announcement came after there were heated discussions over reports of a couple in Taipei in a car who received a ticket after removing their masks to take a drink. The couple was fined NT$3,000 (US$108) for the violation of the Communicable Disease Control Act, which requires two or more people inside a vehicle to wear a mask under the nationwide Level 3 epidemic alert.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in Saturday's (July 17) pandemic update that masks are still mandatory at all times during the semi-lockdown. However, eating and drinking in the car for family members who live together will not be penalized. This does not apply if one of the passengers is not a family member or doesn't live in the household.