AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers smash through parts of Europe

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 16:13
The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over th...
Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after...
A man stands in front of destroyed houses in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over th...
A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ah...
A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany an...
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, 2021 after it was flooded by the high waters of t...
People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy r...
A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has t...
Homeowners push mud and water out of their house after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germa...
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flo...
A man looks at a car that is covered in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the nigh...
Lightning illuminates the sky over Salgotarjan, Hungary, late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)
A woman sorts through clothing in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding...
This image provided on Friday, July 16, 2021 by the Cologne district government shows the Blessem district of Erftstadt in Germany. Rescuers were rush...
People carry their belongings past a broken road in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after st...
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong r...
A crustacean walks on a road after flooding went back in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks aft...
A woman walks up the stairs in her damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Vervier, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Bel...
A woman stands outside while cleaning mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe floodi...
People pass damaged belongings out of a house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgi...
A car washed up by flood waters hangs on a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 16, 2021. Massive rai...
Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went ...

SCHULD, Germany (AP) — Torrential rain turned normally placid rivers into raging torrents in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands this week, dragging cars and roads with them, bringing down whole houses and leaving more than 150 people dead.

The Ahr river in western Germany, normally a minor tributary of the Rhine, caused some of the worst damage as rapidly rising floodwater smashed through its curving valley on Wednesday night. Several homes collapsed in the village of Schuld, and a bridge over the river was left strewn with debris. People trying to salvage their possessions waded through knee-deep mud.

The Meuse broke its banks in the Belgian city of Liege, leaving some locals taking to boats. The German city of Hagen also suffered severe flooding.

In Erftstadt, near Cologne in Germany, people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed. Dozens were rescued from their homes and aerial photos showed what appeared to be a massive landslide at a gravel pit on the town’s edge.

Updated : 2021-07-17 17:45 GMT+08:00

