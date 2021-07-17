AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers smash through parts of Europe

A car washed up by flood waters hangs on a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 16, 2021. Massive rai... A car washed up by flood waters hangs on a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)