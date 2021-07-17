Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proportion of Taiwanese having received a COVID vaccine dose has crossed the 20% mark, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (July 17).

A single-day record 280,000 people were inoculated Friday (July 16), with the total reaching more than 4.9 million out of the country’s population of 23.5 million, CNA reported.

The new figure was described as a milestone in Taiwan’s effort to fight COVID-19, with its effects soon likely to be felt. The country’s vaccination campaign started late, partly due to difficulties in obtaining doses from overseas, though the number of new local infections has been dwindling fast, falling to single figures Saturday for the first time since May 13.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed his satisfaction Saturday with the speeding up of inoculations, as the daily number of vaccinations rose from about 200,000 earlier in the week to 280,000.

Based on data from other countries, he said that once 20% of the population had been inoculated, changes in the situation would soon become clear. Once 40% was reached, the prevention of infections would improve, and from 60%, herd immunity was likely, Chen said.

CECC data showed Taipei City was the area on Taiwan’s main island with the highest proportion of residents having received their first COVID jab, 28.4%, and Hsinchu County was the lowest with 13.4%.