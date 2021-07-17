Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark

Single-day record of 280,000 received COVID shot Friday

  474
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/17 16:02
Vaccinating residents in Kaohsiung City Friday July 16. 

Vaccinating residents in Kaohsiung City Friday July 16.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proportion of Taiwanese having received a COVID vaccine dose has crossed the 20% mark, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (July 17).

A single-day record 280,000 people were inoculated Friday (July 16), with the total reaching more than 4.9 million out of the country’s population of 23.5 million, CNA reported.

The new figure was described as a milestone in Taiwan’s effort to fight COVID-19, with its effects soon likely to be felt. The country’s vaccination campaign started late, partly due to difficulties in obtaining doses from overseas, though the number of new local infections has been dwindling fast, falling to single figures Saturday for the first time since May 13.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed his satisfaction Saturday with the speeding up of inoculations, as the daily number of vaccinations rose from about 200,000 earlier in the week to 280,000.

Based on data from other countries, he said that once 20% of the population had been inoculated, changes in the situation would soon become clear. Once 40% was reached, the prevention of infections would improve, and from 60%, herd immunity was likely, Chen said.

CECC data showed Taipei City was the area on Taiwan’s main island with the highest proportion of residents having received their first COVID jab, 28.4%, and Hsinchu County was the lowest with 13.4%.
vaccinations
vaccines
vaccine distribution
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s island of Kinmen promotes takeout with iPhone prize
Taiwan’s island of Kinmen promotes takeout with iPhone prize
2021/07/16 20:10
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
2021/07/16 18:07
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
2021/07/16 16:56
Arrivals from Myanmar face centralized quarantine in Taiwan due to Delta
Arrivals from Myanmar face centralized quarantine in Taiwan due to Delta
2021/07/16 15:07
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes
2021/07/16 15:00

Updated : 2021-07-17 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension for ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension for ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID