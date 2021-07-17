Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

A car washed up by the flood leans against a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background, in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. ... A car washed up by the flood leans against a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background, in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

A car washed up by flood waters hangs on a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 16, 2021. Massive rai... A car washed up by flood waters hangs on a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

A demolished bridgehead is seen on the bank of the Ahr River next to the Steigenberger Hotel in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive ... A demolished bridgehead is seen on the bank of the Ahr River next to the Steigenberger Hotel in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

A crashed fire engine is stuck in a hole in the road in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neue... A crashed fire engine is stuck in a hole in the road in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the entire district of Ahrweiler. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

Water flows through Lörrach-Tumringen, Germany, after a storm, Friday, July 16, 2021. The water masses have run down the Lucke and the Tüllinger Berg ... Water flows through Lörrach-Tumringen, Germany, after a storm, Friday, July 16, 2021. The water masses have run down the Lucke and the Tüllinger Berg after a heavy thunderstorm and have filled up various cellars. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Kristoff Meller/dpa via AP)

A Leopard armored recovery vehicle of the Bundeswehr works in Schuld, Germany, to clear debris from severe weather on Friday, July 16, 2021. The commu... A Leopard armored recovery vehicle of the Bundeswehr works in Schuld, Germany, to clear debris from severe weather on Friday, July 16, 2021. The community in the district of Ahrweiler was severely affected by the storm. Among the worst-hit German villages was Schuld, where several homes collapsed and dozens of people remained unaccounted for. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

A resident throws damaged items out of a window after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Bel... A resident throws damaged items out of a window after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong r... Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany's Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous. Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the death toll in Belgium rose to 27 on Saturday.

By Saturday, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier planned to travel Saturday to Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where a harrowing rescue effort unfolded on Friday as people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed. Officials feared that some people didn't manage to escape, but by Saturday morning no casualties had been confirmed.

Many areas were still without electricity and telephone service.

In addition to worst-hit Germany and Belgium, southern parts of the Netherlands also have been hit by heavy flooding. And heavy rain in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to burst their banks, with authorities in the city of Lucerne closing several pedestrian bridges over the Reuss river.