Deputy economy minister leads Slovakia visit to Taiwan in September

Report says Karol Galek will head country's largest and most senior delegation to Taiwan

  166
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/17 14:01
Slovakia Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek. (<a href="https://www.economy.gov.sk/" target="_blank">Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic</a> photo).

Slovakia Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek. (Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-level delegation from Slovakia is expected to visit Taiwan in September, signifying warming ties between the two states, following the announcement of a donation of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan earlier this week.

The European Union (EU) stated on Thursday (July 15) the central European country will provide 10,000 doses to Taiwan for free. Meanwhile, the union of 27 member states will partially cover shipping costs.

People familiar with the matter told Taiwan's state-owned news agency the delegation will be led by Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek and will fly on a charter flight. Team members will include officials and business representatives, the highest-level and largest delegation of its kind between the two countries.

In an earlier statement on vaccine donation, Galek described the move as "a humble return to Taiwan's donation of 700,000 masks to the country during its hard time" in April, 2020. Before the visit, an agreement of mutual legal assistance and extradition with the country of 5.4 million people is expected to be inked in July, the CNA report says.

The team originally planned to arrive in Taiwan in May but this was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-May. There have been growing economic ties between the two sides, in particular in the fields of technology, trade, environment, and culture. In June 2019, Lucia Duris Nicholsonova, then deputy speaker of the Slovakia Parliament, led a team of four cross-party parliamentary members to Taiwan.

It is noteworthy that Slovakia's first female president, Zuzana Caputova, tweeted her support for Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil in September 2020 following threats from China's Foreign Ministry. "The relationship between the EU and China should be based on dialogues as well as respect, and the threatening against its member state and the person for which he or she represents is unacceptable," her tweet read.
