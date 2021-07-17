Alexa
AP source: Ohtani donates HR Derby winnings to Angels' staff

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/17 12:29
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani holds his American League Player of the Month trophy after being presented with it prior to a baseb...

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani donated his winnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.

The two-way Japanese sensation handed out the checks before the Angels' game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Ohtani has not commented on it.

Besides becoming the first Japanese player to participate in the home run derby, Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He threw a perfect first inning and was 0 for 2 in the AL's 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

Ohtani was the top seed in Monday's Derby but was eliminated in the first round after he lost a swing-off to Washington's Juan Soto.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the Derby and took the $1 million prize. Baltimore's Trey Mancini was second and took home $500,000.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-17 16:02 GMT+08:00

