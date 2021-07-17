Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mets star Lindor injured during at-bat against Pirates

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 10:16
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez watches as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, follows through on a grand slam home run during the sixth ...

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez watches as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, follows through on a grand slam home run during the sixth ...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side.

Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side.

Accompanied by an athletic trainer, Lindor then headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse.

Lindor was replaced by Luis Guillorme in the bottom of the fifth after going 1 for 3.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians in a January trade, Lindor is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases in 88 games. He agreed to a $341 million, 10-year contract just before opening day.

Lindor was a four-time All-Star with Cleveland while winning two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

Beset by a long list of injuries all season, the NL East-leading Mets just got third baseman J.D. Davis back from the 60-day IL on Friday. Davis wasn't in the starting lineup, but his return gave New York all its projected regulars available for the first time in months.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-17 16:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID