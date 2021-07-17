Alexa
Nats' Victor Robles leaves game against Padres in 2nd inning

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 08:44
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington center fielder Victor Robles left the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres in the second inning on Friday night.

During a Washington pitching change, left fielder Josh Harrison and right fielder Juan Soto went over to Robles and soon escorted him to the infield. Manager Dave Martinez came out and walked Robles to the dugout.

There was no immediate word on why Robles left the game.

Gerardo Parra replaced Robles in center.

The 24-year-old Robles is batting .209 with 46 hits, a homer and 11 RBIs this season.

The game-time temperature at Nationals Park was 92 degrees.

