Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide, U.S. deaths surge -officials

  545
By REUTERS
2021/07/17 09:03
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with closed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. C...

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with closed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. C...

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 are up 70% over the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing.

The seven-day-average number of daily cases is now more than 26,000, more than twice its June low of around 11,000 cases, according to CDC data.

The starkest uptick in cases has occurred in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada, said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. All those states have below-average vaccination rates.

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said, adding that 97% of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

She said an increasing number of counties around the United States now exhibit a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, reversing significant declines in transmission risk in recent months.

Around 1 in five new cases have occurred in Florida, Zients said.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID