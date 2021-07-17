Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Asian man pistol-whipped, robbed in San Francisco Bay Area

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 08:34
This image provided by The Oakland Police Department is seeking the publics help with any information in connection with this security camera image of...

This image provided by The Oakland Police Department is seeking the publics help with any information in connection with this security camera image of...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area pistol-whipped an Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police described Friday as a “brazen” attack in broad daylight.

The man was standing on a corner of Oakland's Chinatown on Thursday when two men walked up and tried to take his belongings. One of the attackers was armed with a gun with an extended magazine, police said in a statement.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Surveillance video tweeted by a KPIX-TV reporter shows the victim on the ground, his walking cane nearby, and a robber trying to take his watch. The armed man is seen striking a bystander wearing a bike helmet on the head with his gun as the man tried to intervene, causing him to fall.

Police didn't immediately respond to messages seeking details about the victims' injuries.

The two suspects got into a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect and fled, police said.

Oakland detectives are investigating and have asked anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID