Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Transmission tower falls in Brazil's Amazon, killing 6

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 08:23
Transmission tower falls in Brazil's Amazon, killing 6

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A transmission tower collapsed on Friday in the Brazilian Amazon, killing at least six people and injuring another 13.

The tower fell between between Pacajá, a city of 48,000 residents in Pará state, and Anapu. The two cities lie about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southwest of Pará's capital of Belém.

Pacajá's city hall said in a statement the incident is linked to a company named SK. It did not say whether the company was Brazilian or foreign.

Pará Gov. Helder Barbalho said on Twitter the accident took place during construction work on an energy line. Local police are involved in the rescue efforts.

Footage broadcast by TV Globo shows a transmission tower split into several pieces on the ground.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID