Friday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 06:51
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 030 000 010 4 5 1
New York 000 000 000 0 3 1

E.Rodríguez, Sawamura (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; Montgomery, Germán (7), Ju.Wilson (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_E.Rodríguez 7-5. L_Montgomery 3-5. Sv_Houck (1). HRs_Boston, Arroyo (3), Martinez (19).

___

Texas 000 000 002 2 6 0
Toronto 104 104 00x 10 10 0

Lyles, J.Barlow (5), D.Santana (6), B.Martin (8) and Heim; Ray, Cimber (7), Borucki (8), J.Barnes (9) and McGuire. W_Ray 8-4. L_Lyles 5-6. HRs_Texas, White (5). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (30), Semien (23), T.Hernández (2), Grichuk (17).

___

Baltimore 000 100 010 2 6 1
Kansas City 141 000 30x 9 15 0

Akin, C.Valdez (4), S.Anderson (7) and Severino; Duffy, K.Zimmer (5), Staumont (6), Holland (7), Brentz (8), S.Barlow (9) and S.Perez, Gallagher. W_Staumont 1-2. L_Akin 0-5. HRs_Baltimore, Severino (0).

___

Houston 002 010 400 7 10 1
Chicago 100 000 000 1 3 0

McCullers Jr., B.Abreu (8), Scrubb (9) and Maldonado; Cease, Heuer (6), Bummer (7), Ruiz (7), R.López (8) and Collins. W_McCullers Jr. 7-2. L_Cease 7-5. HRs_Houston, Brantley (6).

___

Seattle 103 000 200 6 12 2
Los Angeles 010 000 013 5 12 0

Flexen, Misiewicz (8), Graveman (9), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Heaney, Wantz (5), Claudio (6), Bundy (7), Quintana (8) and Stassi. W_Flexen 9-3. L_Heaney 5-7. Sv_Sewald (3). HRs_Seattle, Seager (17), Haniger (21). Los Angeles, Stassi (1).

___

Cleveland 000 012 100 4 8 0
Oakland 002 100 002 5 12 0

E.Morgan, P.Maton (6), Shaw (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and R.Pérez; Manaea, Petit (6), Diekman (8), Romo (9) and S.Murphy. W_Romo 1-0. L_Clase 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, R.Pérez (6), B.Zimmer (1). Oakland, Moreland (0), Lowrie (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 020 010 120 1 7 12 0
Atlanta 000 320 100 0 6 10 0

(10 innings)

Wacha, Feyereisen (5), Rasmussen (6), Wisler (8), Fairbanks (10) and Zunino; Morton, Minter (7), L.Jackson (7), C.Martin (8), W.Smith (9), Chavez (10) and K.Smith. W_Wisler 2-3. L_Chavez 0-2. Sv_Fairbanks (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (4). Atlanta, Riley (15), D.Swanson (16), F.Freeman (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 020 000 0 2 8 1
Philadelphia 302 000 x 5 6 0

Alcantara, Okert (4), Pop (6) and Alfaro; M.Moore, A.Bradley (5), R.Suárez (7) and Knapp. W_A.Bradley 4-1. L_Alcantara 5-9. Sv_R.Suárez (3).

___

New York 000 100 000 1 3 1
Pittsburgh 020 001 10x 4 11 1

Stroman, Dr.Smith (6), Familia (7), M.Castro (8) and McCann; Kuhl, Shreve (6), Stratton (6), A.Davis (7), Bednar (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Kuhl 3-5. L_Stroman 6-8. Sv_R.Rodríguez (13). HRs_Pittsburgh, Difo (0), Reynolds (3).

___

San Diego 371 116 041 24 22 0
Washington 300 104 000 8 12 3

Paddack, Diaz (6), Crismatt (7), Norwood (8) and Caratini, Rivas; Fedde, A.Machado (2), Espino (2), Clay (5), Suero (6), R.Harper (6), Rodriguez (8) and Rivera. W_Paddack 5-6. L_Fedde 4-7. HRs_San Diego, Myers (12), Cronenworth (0), Pham (2), Mateo (0). Washington, Soto (0), Parra (2).

___

Milwaukee 010 023 050 11 12 2
Cincinnati 202 010 001 6 7 1

Houser, Suter (5), Cousins (6), Boxberger (7), M.Sánchez (8) and Narváez, Piña; Mahle, Garrett (6), Brach (7), Osich (8), Hendrix (8), Santillan (9) and Barnhart. W_Suter 9-4. L_Garrett 0-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Av.García (4), Adames (15), L.Urías (13). Cincinnati, Aquino (5).

___

Miami 201 400 0 7 8 2
Philadelphia 000 000 0 0 2 1

Detwiler, Holloway (2), Bleier (7) and León; Eflin, De Los Santos (4), Hammer (6), Llovera (7) and Realmuto. W_Holloway 2-2. L_Eflin 4-7. HRs_Miami, Marte (0), Aguilar (2).

___

San Francisco 000 130 300 7 10 0
St. Louis 000 100 100 2 11 0

Webb, Littell (5), Brebbia (6), J.García (6), Leone (7), J.Jackson (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and Casali, Tromp; Wainwright, Lu.García (7), McFarland (7), J.Miller (8), Fernández (9) and Molina. W_J.Jackson 1-0. L_Wainwright 7-6. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (14), Wade Jr. (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (14).

___

Los Angeles 500 230 000 10 14 0
Colorado 004 000 000 4 9 1

J.Urías, Bickford (6), Cleavinger (7), Reed (8), Sherfy (9) and W.Smith; González, Lawrence (5), Santos (6), Bowden (8), Gilbreath (9) and El.Díaz. W_J.Urías 12-3. L_González 3-6. HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (11). Colorado, Cron (5).

___

Chicago 010 100 300 5 8 0
Arizona 001 000 000 1 7 1

Hendricks, Tepera (7), Chafin (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras; Bumgarner, Peacock (7), Faria (8), Bukauskas (9) and Holaday. W_Hendricks 12-4. L_Bumgarner 4-6. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (11), Wisdom (3), Heyward (6).

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:56 GMT+08:00

