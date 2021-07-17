Friday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
E.Rodríguez, Sawamura (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; Montgomery, Germán (7), Ju.Wilson (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_E.Rodríguez 7-5. L_Montgomery 3-5. Sv_Houck (1). HRs_Boston, Arroyo (3), Martinez (19).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|104
|104
|00x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Lyles, J.Barlow (5), D.Santana (6), B.Martin (8) and Heim; Ray, Cimber (7), Borucki (8), J.Barnes (9) and McGuire. W_Ray 8-4. L_Lyles 5-6. HRs_Texas, White (5). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (30), Semien (23), T.Hernández (2), Grichuk (17).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|141
|000
|30x
|—
|9
|15
|0
Akin, C.Valdez (4), S.Anderson (7) and Severino; Duffy, K.Zimmer (5), Staumont (6), Holland (7), Brentz (8), S.Barlow (9) and S.Perez, Gallagher. W_Staumont 1-2. L_Akin 0-5. HRs_Baltimore, Severino (0).
___
|Houston
|002
|010
|400
|—
|7
|10
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
McCullers Jr., B.Abreu (8), Scrubb (9) and Maldonado; Cease, Heuer (6), Bummer (7), Ruiz (7), R.López (8) and Collins. W_McCullers Jr. 7-2. L_Cease 7-5. HRs_Houston, Brantley (6).
___
|Seattle
|103
|000
|200
|—
|6
|12
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|013
|—
|5
|12
|0
Flexen, Misiewicz (8), Graveman (9), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Heaney, Wantz (5), Claudio (6), Bundy (7), Quintana (8) and Stassi. W_Flexen 9-3. L_Heaney 5-7. Sv_Sewald (3). HRs_Seattle, Seager (17), Haniger (21). Los Angeles, Stassi (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|100
|002
|—
|5
|12
|0
E.Morgan, P.Maton (6), Shaw (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and R.Pérez; Manaea, Petit (6), Diekman (8), Romo (9) and S.Murphy. W_Romo 1-0. L_Clase 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, R.Pérez (6), B.Zimmer (1). Oakland, Moreland (0), Lowrie (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|020
|010
|120
|1
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|100
|0
|—
|6
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Wacha, Feyereisen (5), Rasmussen (6), Wisler (8), Fairbanks (10) and Zunino; Morton, Minter (7), L.Jackson (7), C.Martin (8), W.Smith (9), Chavez (10) and K.Smith. W_Wisler 2-3. L_Chavez 0-2. Sv_Fairbanks (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (4). Atlanta, Riley (15), D.Swanson (16), F.Freeman (20).
___
|Miami
|020
|000
|0
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Alcantara, Okert (4), Pop (6) and Alfaro; M.Moore, A.Bradley (5), R.Suárez (7) and Knapp. W_A.Bradley 4-1. L_Alcantara 5-9. Sv_R.Suárez (3).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|11
|1
Stroman, Dr.Smith (6), Familia (7), M.Castro (8) and McCann; Kuhl, Shreve (6), Stratton (6), A.Davis (7), Bednar (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Kuhl 3-5. L_Stroman 6-8. Sv_R.Rodríguez (13). HRs_Pittsburgh, Difo (0), Reynolds (3).
___
|San Diego
|371
|116
|041
|—
|24
|22
|0
|Washington
|300
|104
|000
|—
|8
|12
|3
Paddack, Diaz (6), Crismatt (7), Norwood (8) and Caratini, Rivas; Fedde, A.Machado (2), Espino (2), Clay (5), Suero (6), R.Harper (6), Rodriguez (8) and Rivera. W_Paddack 5-6. L_Fedde 4-7. HRs_San Diego, Myers (12), Cronenworth (0), Pham (2), Mateo (0). Washington, Soto (0), Parra (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|023
|050
|—
|11
|12
|2
|Cincinnati
|202
|010
|001
|—
|6
|7
|1
Houser, Suter (5), Cousins (6), Boxberger (7), M.Sánchez (8) and Narváez, Piña; Mahle, Garrett (6), Brach (7), Osich (8), Hendrix (8), Santillan (9) and Barnhart. W_Suter 9-4. L_Garrett 0-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Av.García (4), Adames (15), L.Urías (13). Cincinnati, Aquino (5).
___
|Miami
|201
|400
|0
|—
|7
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|1
Detwiler, Holloway (2), Bleier (7) and León; Eflin, De Los Santos (4), Hammer (6), Llovera (7) and Realmuto. W_Holloway 2-2. L_Eflin 4-7. HRs_Miami, Marte (0), Aguilar (2).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|130
|300
|—
|7
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|11
|0
Webb, Littell (5), Brebbia (6), J.García (6), Leone (7), J.Jackson (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and Casali, Tromp; Wainwright, Lu.García (7), McFarland (7), J.Miller (8), Fernández (9) and Molina. W_J.Jackson 1-0. L_Wainwright 7-6. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (14), Wade Jr. (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (14).
___
|Los Angeles
|500
|230
|000
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
J.Urías, Bickford (6), Cleavinger (7), Reed (8), Sherfy (9) and W.Smith; González, Lawrence (5), Santos (6), Bowden (8), Gilbreath (9) and El.Díaz. W_J.Urías 12-3. L_González 3-6. HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (11). Colorado, Cron (5).
___
|Chicago
|010
|100
|300
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Hendricks, Tepera (7), Chafin (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras; Bumgarner, Peacock (7), Faria (8), Bukauskas (9) and Holaday. W_Hendricks 12-4. L_Bumgarner 4-6. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (11), Wisdom (3), Heyward (6).