Moderna, State Street rise; FibroGen, Marten Transport fall

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 04:21
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna Inc., up $26.76 to $286.43.

The biotechnology company will replace Alexion in the S&P 500 prior to July 21.

FibroGen Inc., down $10.49 to $14.35.

An FDA advisory committee recommended against approving the company's treatment for anemia caused by kidney disease.

Marten Transport Ltd., down $1.01 to $15.80.

The trucking company's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $5.02 to $217.74.

Federal regulators will require more frequent testing of switches on 737s that trigger warnings to pilots about cabin pressure loss.

Autoliv Inc., down $4.54 to $90.44.

The maker of auto safety systems reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.66 to $68.89.

The financial services company's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

State Street Corp., up $2.37 to $84.34.

The regional bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

People's United Financial Inc., down 59 cents to $16.03.

The bank reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

