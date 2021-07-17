Moderna, State Street rise; FibroGen, Marten Transport fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Moderna Inc., up $26.76 to $286.43.
The biotechnology company will replace Alexion in the S&P 500 prior to July 21.
FibroGen Inc., down $10.49 to $14.35.
An FDA advisory committee recommended against approving the company's treatment for anemia caused by kidney disease.
Marten Transport Ltd., down $1.01 to $15.80.
The trucking company's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Boeing Co., down $5.02 to $217.74.
Federal regulators will require more frequent testing of switches on 737s that trigger warnings to pilots about cabin pressure loss.
Autoliv Inc., down $4.54 to $90.44.
The maker of auto safety systems reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.66 to $68.89.
The financial services company's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.
State Street Corp., up $2.37 to $84.34.
The regional bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
People's United Financial Inc., down 59 cents to $16.03.
The bank reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.