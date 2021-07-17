Alexa
Bangladesh hammers Zimbabwe by 155 runs to lead ODI series

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 02:55
Bangladesh batsman Liton Kumar Das plays a shot during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harar...
Zimbabwe bowler Luke Jongwe, left, reacts after been hit for a boundary during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Har...
Zimbabwe batsman Dion Myers,center, looks back after playing a shot during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare ...
Bangladesh players celebrate wicket of Zimbabwean captain Brendan Taylor as he walks off the pitch during the One Day series cricket match between Zim...
Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor plays a shot during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, ...
Bangladesh batsman MD Mahmud Ullah plays a shot during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harar...
Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain Dhrubo, right, plays a shot during the One Day series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports C...

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Opener Liton Das made a century and Shakib Al Hasan's 5-30 broke a national record as Bangladesh hammered Zimbabwe by 155 runs in the first one-day international on Friday.

Das' 102 saved Bangladesh from 74-4 and lifted the visiting team to 279-6 in 50 overs batting first at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe was all out for 121 in just 28.5 overs for a hefty home defeat.

Shakib's five made him Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs, overtaking seam bowler and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made 54 for Zimbabwe but there was hardly any other resistance as Shakib's left-arm spin claimed four of the last five wickets.

Zimbabwe's Timycen Maruma didn't bat after he sustained a leg injury while fielding.

Shakib's third five-for in ODIs took him to 274 career wickets. He is already Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in tests and Twenty20s.

The teams will play two more one-dayers and three T20s. Bangladesh won the only test of the tour, also at Harare, by 220 runs.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:48 GMT+08:00

