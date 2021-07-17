Alexa
Off-duty officer dies hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 03:05
This undated photo provided by the City of Boulder shows Boulder police officer Ashley Haarmann who died after tumbling in a 200-foot (70-meter) fall ...

This undated photo provided by the City of Boulder shows Boulder police officer Ashley Haarmann who died after tumbling in a 200-foot (70-meter) fall ...

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in Colorado died in a 200-foot (70-meter) fall while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park this week.

Park rangers responded Thursday to Mount Lady Washington, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Denver. The rangers were helped in their search by a helicopter crew assigned to a wildfire near Steamboat Springs.

The Boulder police officer, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Haarmann of Loveland, took a tumbling fall and died at the park, authorities said.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold sent members of the department's command staff to the park to make sure Haarmann was covered with the American flag until she was escorted to the coroner's office.

“Our department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Herold said. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”

Haarmann had worked for the police department for about 1 1/2 years.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:48 GMT+08:00

