New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|161.20
|Up
|4.30
|Sep
|164.10
|Up
|4.20
|Sep
|157.95
|161.95
|157.55
|161.35
|Up
|4.30
|Oct
|164.10
|Up
|4.20
|Dec
|160.60
|164.65
|160.35
|164.10
|Up
|4.20
|Mar
|162.95
|166.80
|162.60
|166.35
|Up
|4.00
|May
|164.15
|167.80
|164.15
|167.35
|Up
|3.85
|Jul
|165.00
|168.60
|164.70
|168.15
|Up
|3.80
|Sep
|165.60
|169.00
|165.55
|168.75
|Up
|3.80
|Dec
|166.30
|169.65
|166.30
|169.45
|Up
|3.70
|Mar
|167.40
|170.20
|167.40
|170.05
|Up
|3.60
|May
|169.30
|170.45
|169.10
|170.45
|Up
|3.50
|Jul
|169.60
|170.70
|169.40
|170.70
|Up
|3.25
|Sep
|170.60
|171.15
|170.60
|171.05
|Up
|3.05
|Dec
|171.90
|171.90
|171.75
|171.75
|Up
|3.15
|Mar
|172.50
|Up
|3.25
|May
|173.45
|Up
|3.15