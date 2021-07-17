Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 161.20 Up 4.30
Sep 164.10 Up 4.20
Sep 157.95 161.95 157.55 161.35 Up 4.30
Oct 164.10 Up 4.20
Dec 160.60 164.65 160.35 164.10 Up 4.20
Mar 162.95 166.80 162.60 166.35 Up 4.00
May 164.15 167.80 164.15 167.35 Up 3.85
Jul 165.00 168.60 164.70 168.15 Up 3.80
Sep 165.60 169.00 165.55 168.75 Up 3.80
Dec 166.30 169.65 166.30 169.45 Up 3.70
Mar 167.40 170.20 167.40 170.05 Up 3.60
May 169.30 170.45 169.10 170.45 Up 3.50
Jul 169.60 170.70 169.40 170.70 Up 3.25
Sep 170.60 171.15 170.60 171.05 Up 3.05
Dec 171.90 171.90 171.75 171.75 Up 3.15
Mar 172.50 Up 3.25
May 173.45 Up 3.15

