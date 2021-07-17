Alexa
Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/17 01:36
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 20,

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for June, 8:30 a.m.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 22

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, July 23

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:45 GMT+08:00

