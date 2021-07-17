Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Events expanding to mark 100 years since John Glenn's birth

By Associated Press
2021/07/17 01:27
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, then Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer as he shows ...
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 1962, file photo, astronaut John Glenn climbs into the "Friendship 7" Mercury capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn's birthplac...
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. ...
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite in Columbus, Ohi...
FILE- In this June 18, 1963, file photo, astronaut John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, poses before a Project Mercury tracking station ...

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, then Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer as he shows ...

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 1962, file photo, astronaut John Glenn climbs into the "Friendship 7" Mercury capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn's birthplac...

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. ...

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite in Columbus, Ohi...

FILE- In this June 18, 1963, file photo, astronaut John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, poses before a Project Mercury tracking station ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A three-day celebration of what would have been history-making astronaut John Glenn's 100th birthday began Friday in his birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio, even as additional events were announced to mark the occasion.

Glenn, who died in 2016, was the first American to orbit Earth, making him a national hero in 1962. In addition to his military and space accomplishments, he spent 24 years as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

The John Glenn Centennial Celebration in both Cambridge, where Glenn was born on July 18, 1921, and nearby New Concord, where he grew up and met his late wife, Annie, runs through Sunday. It includes a parade, the Friendship 7-Miler road race named for his famous aircraft, lectures, museum tours, space movies, biplane and rocket car rides, music and children's science activities.

At Ohio State University, the John Glenn College of Public Affairs has updated seven display cases in Page Hall in honor of Glenn’s life, legacy of public service and relationship to the university, which houses Glenn's archives. Items displayed include speeches, letters, diaries and news clippings. The college plans additional events throughout the year.

A pending Ohio House resolution would urge Congress to award both Glenns a Congressional Gold Medal.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID