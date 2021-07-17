Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/19/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, July 20

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 22

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, July 23

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

This story has been corrected to show the dates on Wednesday and Thursday.