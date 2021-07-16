Alexa
St. John's adds Rutgers assistant Vetrone to hoops staff

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 23:21
NEW YORK (AP) — St. John's has added veteran assistant coach Greg Vetrone to its basketball staff.

Coach Mike Anderson announced the hiring Friday. Vetrone, who was the head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson for four seasons, spent the past seven years as an assistant at Rutgers.

Vetrone was director of player development for the Scarlet Knights the last five seasons, helping coach Steve Pikiell get Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament in 30 years this past season.

Vetrone began his coaching career 1985 as an assistant at his alma mater, LIU-Post. He later worked as an assistant at FDU and California-Irvine.

He also coached at the high school level and served as an NBA scout with the Los Angeles Clippers. Before Rutgers, Vetrone was a player development consultant with the Canarias Basketball Academy in Spain for the 2013-14 season.

He was the head coach at FDU from 2009-13.

