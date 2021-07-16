Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 56 36 .609 _
Tampa Bay 54 37 .593
Toronto 46 42 .523 8
New York 46 44 .511 9
Baltimore 28 62 .311 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 36 .600 _
Cleveland 45 43 .511 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 14½
Minnesota 39 50 .438 14½
Kansas City 37 53 .411 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 36 .609 _
Oakland 53 40 .570
Seattle 49 43 .533 7
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 10
Texas 35 56 .385 20½

___

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday's Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-0) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-7), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-4) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:39 GMT+08:00

